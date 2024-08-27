Fantastical journeys

The Frindle Files

Andrew Clements

(Random House 2024)



Before his death in 2019, author Andrew Clements had been working on a sequel to his beloved book Frindle, the story of a boy who starts calling pens frindles and sparks a nationwide fad. “If Frindle was a love letter to the power of words (and a great teacher!),” Random House publisher Michelle Nagler writes, “The Frindle Files casts an even wider net, about how language shapes us and—buckle up!—how technology and ethics must coexist in our world today.” The sequel opens with Josh Willett making a startling discovery about his English teacher Mr. N, who bans technology use in his class. Josh thinks revealing the secret might be the key to getting Mr. N to relax his no-tech rules, but when the plan goes awry, Josh and his classmates use their voices to effect even greater change. Ages 8-12 –Kristin Chapman



The Wishkeeper's Apprentice

Rachel Chivers Khoo

(Candlewick 2024)

When Felix drops a coin with a wish attached into his town’s penny fountain, a strange old man—who claims to be an invisible wishkeeper—fishes it out and says “no can do.” Not only does Felix’s wish fall outside of wishkeeping guidelines, but the wishkeeper is backlogged, and he needs Felix’s help before an evil, desperate wishsnatcher undoes every wish the wishkeeper ever granted. After Felix agrees to help, a scary wolfman begins haunting his dreams and eventually the desperate beast threatens Felix’s very existence. This whimsical, warm, and fast-paced read highlights the destructiveness of despair and the power of hope to overcome, making it a safe, fun, and memorable family read-aloud. Rachel Sanson’s charming illustrations and a recipe for “Snorlicks” (a cozy, hot cocoa-like concoction) add to the magic. Ages 7-10

Darkness Over Daerland

Amanda Preisler

(Self-published 2023)

When 12-year-old Brenna and her younger brother, Sam, who has Down syndrome, fall through a hole and into another world, returning home is their one and only mission. But the siblings soon discover that may be impossible because the ruthless reptilian ruler of this strange land considers the pair a threat and wants them dead. Although Sam can be slow and stubborn, unable to fully comprehend the danger he and his sister are in, he is also markedly kind and compassionate and eventually Sam’s example brings the evil ruler to repentance. Author Amanda Preisler invites readers to journey with the two siblings through a beautiful yet perilous world not unlike our own where people like Sam are often considered less than. Ages 9-12



The Minor Miracle

Meredith Davis

(WaterBrook 2024)



When Noah Minor inexplicably survived a fall from a 16-story building as a baby, newspapers dubbed him “The Minor Miracle,” but “majorly mundane” would more accurately describe Noah’s life since that time. Until, that is, the seventh grader discovers he has special powers that earn him a spot with a top-secret government agency. But Noah soon finds that this new opportunity has its downsides. For one, the agency has on its most-wanted list the only person who may be able to help Noah reach his full super-powerful potential, and now Noah’s two best friends are in danger because of him. While this Marvel-like story starts out promising, the book lacks depth and fizzles fairly quickly. It offers an easy, safe read boasting fun illustrations and solid middle school friendships, but don’t expect a box office blockbuster. Ages 8-12

