by John Dawson
Post Date:
December 12, 2024

Extreme team spirit

Ticktock@SillySandra Video Screen Capture

Extreme team spirit
Just hours before the renewal of a college football rivalry Nov. 30, police in College Station, Texas, were conducting their own kickoff. Texas A&M University police confronted two men riding animals through campus prior to the kickoff of the Aggies’ home finale versus their rival University of Texas. According to police, one man was riding a horse through campus while another—and his dog—were mounted atop a longhorn steer that bore some resemblance to the Texas Longhorns’ mascot. Officers ejected both men and their animals from campus.

