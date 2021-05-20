Extra credit

$753 BILLION

The total outstanding credit card debt for Americans as of April 2021. Americans reduced their outstanding credit card debt 14.5 percent between February 2020 and February 2021, an Equifax spokesman told The Wall Street Journal. Stimulus checks and reduced spending have allowed U.S. consumers to pay down credit card debt, but other outstanding debt has increased in the last year.

$14.9T

Total outstanding consumer debt in 2020, according to credit monitoring agency Experian.

$1.7T

Total outstanding student loan debt in the first quarter of 2021, according to Federal Reserve data.

$10.3T

Total outstanding mortgage debt in 2020, a 7 percent increase from 2019.

$92,000

Total consumer debt for an average American in 2020, down 0.3 percent from 2019.

$3.9T

Total credit card spending in 2020, down 9 percent from 2019.