by John Dawson
Post Date:
February 14, 2025

Donations take a dive

Associated Press / Photo by Craig Ruttle

Donations take a dive
A massive fish donation to a New York food bank came with one crucial catch—the fish were still alive. Owners of the LocalCoho in Auburn, N.Y., contacted the Food Bank of Central New York to donate approximately 40,000 pounds of coho salmon before the company’s planned closure at the end of January. Officials in charge of the food bank had to quickly rally a group of volunteers to help retrieve roughly 13,000 farm-raised salmon from the tanks and cold pack the fish for shipment to a processor. More than 40 volunteers teamed with local businesses to get the job done before the salmon farm closed its doors for good. They harvested enough salmon for more than 26,000 servings, which will go to local food banks, soup kitchens, and shelters.

