Counseling based on the Wonderful Counselor

A Small Book About Why We Hide



Edward T. Welch

The beauty of this book is its accessible size and widely applicable subject. With 50 short chapters, this devotional is easy to digest. Edward Welch writes in a clear and conversational style, and each chapter takes the reader closer toward finding joy and confident trust in God. The title is vague, but the book covers related issues such as guilt, shame, fear of man, and loneliness, all summarized as “why we hide” from others and from God. The book is warm with Biblical encouragement about the gospel and the character of God as well as practical counsel about how a person who hides can understand his struggle and change.

A Bibilical Counseling Process

Lauren Whitman



Readers follow along as Biblical counselor Lauren Whitman helps a fictional counselee named Nadia work through panic and anxiety. Whitman provides a chapter or two on her goals for the beginning, middle, and end of counseling, then a chapter or two about how it looks in real life. Whitman’s wordy writing slows the pace sometimes, but the case study is extremely helpful. It includes Whitman’s commentary on what counselors should be looking for, what ideas to communicate, and how it could sound in example dialogues. This book is like sitting in with an experienced counselor to observe her process and could greatly benefit a new counselor. Readers will finish wishing for more case studies to observe how Whitman’s process might vary with different issues.

A Practical Guide For Effective Biblical Counseling

Wayne Mack

While much has been written about the theological foundation for Biblical counseling, Mack’s book covers the practical side. He writes about how to communicate sympathy and care to counselees: “An effective Biblical counselor builds involvement through compassion, respect, and sincerity.” Then he gives ideas for how to grow in those traits, such as considering Christ’s example, imagining life from the other person’s perspective, and spending time with others who are strong in these traits. How do these characteristics look in the counseling room? Avoid yawning, for one thing. The book is short, clear, and direct, and counselors from all seasons of life can learn how to hone their counseling through Mack’s process.

Consider Your Counsel

Bob Kellemen

Counselor Bob Kellemen has seen a lot of mistakes while supervising new counselors. In this short book, he outlines 10 of the most common, providing descriptions of the mistakes and advice about how to correct them based on Scripture. His book is gracious and thoughtful but also direct. This book benefits beginning counselors, but it could also serve as a useful check for experienced counselors who might drift back toward these mistakes unknowingly. Most of the mistakes come from counselors focusing on only one aspect of their counselees—soul over body, mind over emotions, etc.—and Kellemen repeatedly reminds his readers that humans are complex beings. At the end, he provides resources for counselors to evaluate their skills and direction for how to grow.