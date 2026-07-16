Coming soon

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day
7/31 • PG-13 • Theaters
In Tom Holland’s fourth outing as Spider-Man, the wall-crawler fights crime in a world that doesn’t remember him. Seeing his old friends move on without him sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.
Sterling Point
8/5 • Not yet rated • Prime Video
After discovering she’s inherited a remote island in Canada from an estranged grandfather, 17-year-old Annie decides to investigate, pulling her into a world of buried secrets, unexpected sisterhood, and a complicated family history.
Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie
8/14 • G • Theaters
After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash-land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs.
Don’t Say Good Luck
8/14 • PG-13 • Netflix
In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical—until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.
Lanterns
8/16 • TV-MA • HBO Max
This new superhero series set in the DC Universe follows fresh recruit John Stewart and Green Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery.
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