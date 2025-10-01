Classic children’s books of the month

Each month, WORLD’s print magazine highlights recent children’s book releases that we hope will help families navigate selections at the library while also giving parents and grandparents suggestions of books to add to their own home bookshelves. Sadly, many of the review copies that have crossed my desk over the past few years are what I would term eye candy: books lacking substance or engaging storytelling, and all too often reeking of an agenda. As libraries continue to add new selections to their catalogs, it’s important to remember timeless picture books and middle grade reads so they won’t be overshadowed by fleeting trends. This online series of book reviews will invite a variety of reviewers sharing good stories that they enjoyed either as children themselves or as parents reading aloud to their children. — Kristin Chapman

If You See a Kitten

John Butler

First Published 2002

This charming book engages toddlers with its calm questions and answers and its adorable illustrations. “If you see a cuddly kitten” the first page reads, displaying only a kitten’s paw reaching for its toy mouse. The following page shows the kitten and instructs the reader: “…say ‘Ahhh!’” Each successive page pairs a response with another animal—some spiky, like a “prickly porcupine,” others delightfully icky, like “some slimy slugs.” The soft drawings show close-up detail of different types of animal fur or skin, and each page hints at what animal is coming next, keeping toddlers’ attention. Young children—who often have more eagerness to communicate than skills to do it—love the simple answers and predictable cadence. When I worked at an early childhood education center, the toddlers asked for this book every day. Ages 1-3

The Going to Bed Book

Sandra Boynton

First Published 1982

On a smooth, simple sea, in a small, basic boat, an assortment of animal friends realize the sun is about to set. With a rhyming cadence to match the ship-rolling theme, Sandra Boynton’s text narrates as the animals brush their teeth, take a bath, and “hang their towels on the wall, and find pajamas, big and small.” While the plot seems predictable at first, children will be surprised and delighted when the animals’ bedtime routine takes an unexpected turn. But the story just as quickly returns to its calming tones, as simple illustrations give enough variety and detail to draw young readers in. Parents will relate to the dedication “for Keith, who is never tired.” Ages 1-3

Silly Sally

Audrey Wood

First Published 1992

Silly Sally is going to town—by walking backwards, upside down! Along the way, she meets both animal and human friends that join in her jaunt. But when she and several traveling companions fall asleep—upside down—how will Sally get to her destination? Audrey Wood’s simple, rhyming text is both repetitive and varied, introducing children to verbs like “leap” as well as words that rhyme with dog, pig, sheep, and other animal names. Illustrations provide hints for which friend Sally will meet next, allowing children to make their own predictions. Each page is full of color, mostly deep yellow, depicting a cheery but not overwhelming atmosphere. Children will enjoy one character’s tactic for waking up Sally and her friends, and they may try to mimic the townspeople’s response to Sally’s successful arrival. Ages 2-4

Goodnight, Gorilla

Peggy Rathmann

First Published 1994

A tired zookeeper begins his evening rounds by bidding the gorilla good night—a pivotal first choice, it turns out. The opening page shows the gorilla reaching through the bars of his cage to swipe the zookeeper’s keys. For much of the rest of the book, the text lists only the zookeeper’s “good nights” to various zoo animals, while the illustrations track the gorilla’s progress in releasing all of the animals from their cages without raising the zookeeper’s suspicions. Simple illustrations include lots of color but retain a calmness due to the moonlit evening sky. Children will enjoy finding consistent details—like the moon or a mouse—on multiple pages. A small twist at the end of the book provides a satisfying conclusion without breaking the magic of the zookeeper’s obliviousness. Ages 1-3