Classic children’s books of the month

Each month, WORLD’s print magazine highlights recent children’s book releases that we hope will help families navigate selections at the library while also giving parents and grandparents suggestions of books to add to their own home bookshelves. Sadly, many of the review copies that have crossed my desk over the past few years are what I would term eye candy: books lacking substance or engaging storytelling, and all too often reeking of an agenda. As libraries continue to add new selections to their catalogs, it’s important to remember timeless picture books and middle grade reads so they won’t be overshadowed by fleeting trends. This new online series of book reviews will invite a variety of reviewers sharing good stories that they enjoyed either as children themselves or as parents reading aloud to their children.

Katy No-Pocket

Emily Payne

First Published 1944

Katy Kangaroo has no pocket like other kangaroo mothers, leaving her little Freddy to walk everywhere they go. So the two of them set off to ask other animal mothers who don’t have pockets how they carry their babies. Mrs. Crocodile and Mrs. Monkey explain how they carry their young, but Katy and Freddy’s attempts to copy their methods end in failure. Katy’s arms aren’t long enough. Freddy’s knees stick out too much. After visiting the wise old owl, they hop to the city to find a new solution. H.A. Rey’s illustrations will delight fans of Curious George, and the story’s conclusion shows Katy’s attempts to help others in addition to her own little Freddy. The story may prompt conversations about animal differences and God’s design for their unique needs, as well as Katy’s desire to serve. Ages 3-6

Mailing May

Michael O. Tunnell

First Published 1997

May longs to visit her grandma after her parents promised she could. But times are tough in 1914, and Pa sadly tells May that the dollar-and-a-half cost of a train ticket is more than the family can afford right now. Soon after, Ma and Pa wake May up early and get her ready to leave before the sun comes up. Then Pa, along with Ma’s cousin Leonard, a mail carrier, take May to the post office where they tell Postmaster Perkins that May is going to travel to see Grandma Mary—on the mail train! Ted Rand’s illustrations provide a warm and cozy supplement to the early mornings and cold, Idaho weather depicted in the pages. Author Michael O. Tunnell includes an explanation of the true account that inspired the story. Children will be delighted by the idea of a little girl being mailed to her grandma and may imagine the adventures they’d have if they could do the same. Ages 4-7

How to Make an Apple Pie and See the World

Marjorie Priceman

First Published 1994

Some days just call for making an apple pie—but that simple task becomes complicated if the grocery store is closed. “In that case, go home and pack a suitcase,” author Marjorie Priceman writes. Her story reads like a recipe with a dash of international adventure. Illustrations follow the young pie maker to the natural sources for each ingredient, visiting places like Italy, France, and Sri Lanka in her quest. Clever directions instruct readers to “Coax the chicken to give you an egg. Better yet, bring the chicken with you,” spicing up the second-person text for parents reading the book to their children. The text and illustrations introduce young readers to where some of our food comes from and the steps it takes to get it to our plates—all in a delightful story sure to elicit a giggle. Ages 4-8

The Seven Silly Eaters

Mary Ann Hoberman

First Published 1997

Mrs. Peters and her husband are delighted with their new baby boy, Peter, even if he is picky about the temperature of his milk. As more little babies join their family, they dearly love them, too—but each one comes with very specific opinions about what they will eat. Jack only eats applesauce, and Mary Lou homemade bread. Lucy refuses everything but pink lemonade, the twins each like their eggs prepared in different ways, and Mac wants only oatmeal (with no lumps). “What persnickety young eaters are all my seven little Peters,” Mrs. Peters sighs one day as she makes each separate dish. The story shows young readers the relatable hassle that picky eating causes for parents without shaming children who have their own specific food preferences. Marla Frazee’s bright, cheery illustrations invite children to study each page, and the rhyming text provides a satisfying cadence. The conclusion offers a surprising solution that portrays family members working together, giving Mrs. Peters a well-deserved rest. Ages 4-7