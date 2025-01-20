“Christmas trees are not intended to end up in the food… | WORLD
Post Date:
January 20, 2025

“Christmas trees are not intended to end up in the food chain.”

Ghent, Belgium Associated Press / Photo by Yves Logghe

HÉLÈNE BONTE, a spokeswoman for Belgium’s food agency, warning on Jan. 7 against a suggestion from Ghent city officials that residents turn their used Christmas trees into “delicious spruce needle butter.”1

1 The New York Times

