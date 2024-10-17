Celebrity trotter
Partway through a half-marathon race in Newfoundland, Canada, on Sept. 29, a new challenger emerged. As the runners of the inaugural T’Railway Trek Half Marathon passed a local pumpkin patch in the town of Conception Bay South, Joshua the goat decided to break free from his tether and go on the lam. Unfazed by the stampede of runners, the 10-year-old goat trotted approximately 3 miles with the athletic herd before his owners corralled him. The owners then walked to the finish line where the animal received a race medal and posed for photographs with competitors. Mayor Darrin Bent said he’d welcome Joshua back next year—if only to greet runners at the finish line.
