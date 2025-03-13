Captive to culture

The term Stockholm syndrome entered the public consciousness after a strange bank robbery decades ago. In 1973, in Stockholm, Sweden, the hostages, who had spent days under threat, shocked the world when they began sympathizing with their captors and even defended them to the police. Psychologists came to see this as a survival strategy. When escape seems out of reach, identifying with the person who holds power feels safer. It’s a coping mechanism, an emotional pivot away from fear and toward anything that promises security—even if it means embracing the very forces that endanger you.

John G. West’s new book, Stockholm Syndrome Christianity: Why America’s Christian Leaders Are Failing—and What We Can Do About It (Discovery Institute, 358 pp.), argues that a similar dynamic has taken root among many American Christians, especially those in influential positions. It’s not a case of literal captivity with locked doors and armed guards. Instead, it’s a cultural captivity, where believers find themselves in a society that sees traditional Christian teachings as backward, divisive, or even hateful. Rather than face scorn or rejection, some Christian leaders have begun to take on the attitudes and beliefs of the broader culture. They call it relevance or open-mindedness, but West suggests that it is more like spiritual surrender. Instead of engaging with the culture, they are being swallowed by it.

He goes on to ask a provocative question: What if America’s spiritual troubles aren’t simply the fault of combative secular forces on the outside? What if part of the collapse is due to Christians themselves—particularly those in academia, media, and ministry—who have chosen to align themselves with cultural elites rather than stand with their fellow believers? After all, it is far more comfortable to be patted on the back by influential voices than to be labeled intolerant or out of touch.

West identifies several root causes for this trend. Fear often looms largest: fear of being shunned, of losing professional opportunities, of sounding ignorant or bigoted. There is also the desire to be accepted. When the social rewards—praise, promotions, a sense of belonging—are dangled in front of any person, it’s tempting to adjust beliefs just enough to pass cultural muster. And then there’s the subtle power of self-justification. Once you begin making small compromises for the sake of seeming enlightened or compassionate, it’s easy to lose track of where cultural wins end and spiritual convictions begin.

I have a doctorate in psychosocial studies and a solid understanding of the psychology behind cultural influence, so I would like to offer some practical ways in which West’s analysis can influence our daily spiritual lives. Here are some straightforward steps to help Christians recognize and break free from the shackles of Stockholm syndrome.

First, I suggest focusing on how actual hostages are led to freedom.. The crucial starting point is recognizing that captivity—even if it’s cultural rather than physical—is actually occurring. To address a problem, we must first acknowledge its existence. When Christians downplay or abandon their beliefs and call it kindness or progress, it’s easy for them to believe they’re simply being considerate. This is what makes awareness so difficult: It demands a clear-eyed look at the real motives behind our choices and loyalties.

Once a person recognizes this captivity, the next move is to reestablish what is actually true. In hostage situations, therapists help people relearn who the bad guys really are, how they were manipulated, and which fears were genuine versus which were planted. For Christians living in a society that often dismisses their values, revisiting foundational truths—Biblical teachings, historic Church beliefs, the testimonies of faithful Christians across time—can restore a sense of perspective. It’s a reminder that truth doesn’t rest on a majority opinion, and that cultures throughout history have always challenged and questioned faith in one way or another.

Recovery from any form of Stockholm syndrome also involves building or rebuilding a support system. When people feel isolated, their desperation for approval grows. This is as true in spiritual life as it is in a hostage crisis. Churches should be places of mutual encouragement and truth-telling, not echo chambers of cultural fads. Christian leaders, particularly, need strong communities of mentors and friends who will keep them accountable. Sincere feedback—offered in love and understanding—prevents the gradual drift toward compromise.

Reclaiming one’s identity is another powerful factor in breaking free. If the pressure to conform makes you forget who you really are, or whom you serve, it becomes that much easier to accept falsehood as truth. Scripture’s call not to conform to the world isn’t a call to smug isolation. It’s a summons to anchor ourselves in truths that rise above shifting public opinion. When we remember our ultimate citizenship is in heaven, we find the courage to stand firm—even if the world calls us intolerant or outdated.

Fear is central here. Stockholm syndrome takes root where terror meets uncertainty: It seems safer to stay quiet or even help the aggressors than risk provoking them. In a Christian context, that same fear of judgment or rejection by the broader culture often drives believers to tone down their faith. But the gospel poses a pertinent question: What good is gaining the world’s applause if it costs you your soul? It’s a clear reminder that chasing security through cultural conformity can lead to spiritual bankruptcy.

Like therapy for hostages, Christians caught in cultural captivity may need wise voices who can offer guidance and speak into their confusion. This might involve personal mentoring, serious theological study, and a willingness to confess missteps and realign with time-tested truths. Whether in psychological captivity or spiritual drift, real healing rarely happens in a vacuum. It requires the patient to trust a guide or counselor and accept help, even when it’s difficult to hear.

West’s book exposes a troubling trend, but simply revealing a problem changes nothing if people fail to respond. The stakes are high. When faith ties itself too closely to a skeptical or hostile culture, it risks ceasing to be genuine faith altogether. Stockholm syndrome Christianity weakens the church’s mission by eroding leaders’ courage to speak truth. Now is the time to acknowledge this danger and take decisive action.

