By the Numbers: Remote possibilities
Research indicates hybrid work options have value beyond pandemic needs
26.6%
The share of May workdays spent at a home office, according to a WFH Research survey of American jobholders. Americans may not be working from home at the same level as in 2020, when work-from-home days exceeded 60 percent amid the pandemic, but recent research suggests that splitting time between home and the office may be the new norm.
2.2
The number of days per week employees spent working remotely in fields like information, technology, insurance, and finance, according to WFH Research.
68%
The share of surveyed employees aged 50-64 who still work exclusively on-site. These older workers were also about half as likely as workers in their 20s to have hybrid work arrangements—18 percent versus 32 percent, respectively.
1/3
The drop in quitting rates among employees offered a hybrid work schedule, according to a June 12 study published in Nature.
