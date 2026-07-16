By the Numbers: Not hiring
Summer jobs, once a rite of passage for teens, are becoming harder to find
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790,000
The estimated number of 16- to 19-year-olds who picked up summer jobs this year, according to a report published by workforce consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The number, down slightly from last year, reflects the lowest number of seasonal summer jobs created for teenagers since the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began collecting the data in 1948.
30%
The decrease in summer camp counselor postings this year on jobs board Indeed, according to The Wall Street Journal.
200,000
The number of applicants for New York City’s Summer Youth Employment program last year for only 100,000 available jobs. According to a WSJ report, this year’s applicant pool greatly surpassed last year’s for the same number of jobs.
60%
The percentage of 16- to 19-year-olds who held jobs during summer vacation in the late 1970s compared to just one-third today, according to BLS data.
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