By the Numbers: Making monkeys
Proposed breeding center aims to ease U.S. shortage of research monkeys
30,000
The estimated number of long-tailed macaques that would occupy a proposed new breeding facility in Bainbridge, Ga. While U.S. researchers say they need a more reliable domestic supply of monkeys, animal rights activists protested plans for the $396 million complex at a City Council meeting in January.
2/3
The share of American researchers who reported recent trouble acquiring monkeys like the long-tailed macaque for laboratory experiments, according to a 2023 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
70,000
The number of monkeys used annually in the United States in medical research, according to Science.
100%
The share of the 25 most-prescribed drugs in the United States that went through animal testing prior to coming to market, according to the Foundation for Biomedical Research.
