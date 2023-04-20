Facebook Instagram Twitter
International
by John Dawson
Post Date:
April 20, 2023

By the Numbers: Induction ceremony

Russian aggression spurs Finland to ditch non-alignment status and join NATO

Illustration by Krieg Barrie

31

The number of NATO member countries after the addition of Finland. The Nordic state joined the defense alliance April 4 after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine altered Finnish public opinion.

832 miles

The length of Finland’s border with Russia, the longest of any European Union member.

2%

The share of Finland’s GDP spent on military defense in 2021 according to the World Bank, matching the target threshold for NATO-aligned nations.

280,000

The size of Finland’s potential field army if fully mobilized according to a 2021 review published by IRIS, a French foreign policy think tank.

