By the Numbers: Driving up costs
Sticker shock has Americans driving their cars longer—but mechanics can’t keep up
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $3.99 per month.
Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
18%
The approximate increase in auto repair prices from January 2022 through June 2023 according to data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
12.5 years
The average age of a passenger car traveling America’s roadways according to S&P Global Mobility. The record high age is mixed news for car repair shops that are enjoying a boom in business but are struggling to find enough mechanics to turn a wrench.
4.8 days
The average wait time to get an appointment with a mechanic for mass market vehicles, up 1.3 days since 2021 according to a report issued this year by J.D. Power.
48,000
The number of graduates from auto technician programs each year, despite an annual U.S. industry demand for 258,000 according to the TechForce Foundation.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or log in to comment on this article.