Brothers busted | WORLD
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine
Offbeat
by John Dawson
Post Date:
October 17, 2024

Brothers busted

Corey (left) and Jake Joseph Merseyside Police

Brothers busted
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.

Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

A British protester on the run after allegedly throwing bricks at police officers in July made a bold choice showing his face at the trial of his younger brother. Police in Southport, U.K., now say both Jake and Cory Joseph were guilty of mob violence, but initially police could only identify younger brother Cory from closed-circuit television footage. During Cory’s sentencing on Sept. 27, older brother Jake showed up and sat in the public gallery, where an eagle-eyed detective recognized Jake as one of the other rioters.

COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments

Related Articles