Brothers busted
A British protester on the run after allegedly throwing bricks at police officers in July made a bold choice showing his face at the trial of his younger brother. Police in Southport, U.K., now say both Jake and Cory Joseph were guilty of mob violence, but initially police could only identify younger brother Cory from closed-circuit television footage. During Cory’s sentencing on Sept. 27, older brother Jake showed up and sat in the public gallery, where an eagle-eyed detective recognized Jake as one of the other rioters.
