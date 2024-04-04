Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of March 29-31
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com.
1. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire* (PG-13) S0 / V6 / L4
2. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (PG-13) S2 / V5 / L4
3. Dune: Part Two* (PG-13) S2 / V6 / L5
4. Kung Fu Panda 4* (PG) S0 / V3 / L2
5. Immaculate (R) S5 / V8 / L5
6. Arthur the King (PG-13) S1 / V3 / L5
7. Late Night With the Devil (R) Not rated
8. Tillu Square (Not rated) Not rated
9. Crew (Not rated) Not rated
10. Imaginary (PG-13) S2 / V6 / L5
* Reviewed by WORLD
