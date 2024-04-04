Facebook Instagram Twitter
Post Date:
April 4, 2024

Box Office Top 10

MOVIES | Top films for the weekend of March 29-31

Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com.

1. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire* (PG-13) S0 / V6 / L4

2. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (PG-13) S2 / V5 / L4

3. Dune: Part Two* (PG-13) S2 / V6 / L5

4. Kung Fu Panda 4* (PG) S0 / V3 / L2

5. Immaculate (R) S5 / V8 / L5

6. Arthur the King (PG-13) S1 / V3 / L5

7. Late Night With the Devil (R) Not rated

8. Tillu Square (Not rated) Not rated

9. Crew (Not rated) Not rated

10. Imaginary (PG-13) S2 / V6 / L5

* Reviewed by WORLD

