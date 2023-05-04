Box Office Top 10
MOVIES | Top films for the weekend of April 28-30
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com.
1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie* (PG) S1 / V3 / L1
2. Evil Dead Rise (R) S1 / V10 / L5
3. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret* (PG-13) S3 / V2 / L2
4. Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (rerelease) (PG) Not rated
5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (R) S1 / V9 / L5
6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves* (PG-13) S1 / V5 / L4
7. Air (R) S1 / V3 / L10
8. Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (Not Rated) Not rated
9. The Covenant (R) S1 / V7 / L9
10. Sisu (R) Not rated
* Reviewed by WORLD
