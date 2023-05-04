Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
May 4, 2023

Box Office Top 10

MOVIES | Top films for the weekend of April 28-30

Box Office Top 10
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $3.99 per month.

Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie* (PG) S1 / V3 / L1

2. Evil Dead Rise (R) S1 / V10 / L5

3. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret* (PG-13) S3 / V2 / L2

4. Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (rerelease) (PG) Not rated

5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (R) S1 / V9 / L5

6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves* (PG-13) S1 / V5 / L4

7. Air (R) S1 / V3 / L10

8. Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (Not Rated) Not rated

9. The Covenant (R) S1 / V7 / L9

10. Sisu (R) Not rated

* Reviewed by WORLD

COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments

Related Articles
Need Help?