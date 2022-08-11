Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Aug. 5-7
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com.
1. Bullet Train* (R) S5 / V8 / L10
2. DC League of Super-Pets* (PG) S1 / V3 / L2
3. Nope* (R) S1 / V6 / L10
4. Thor: Love and Thunder* (PG-13) S4 / V6 / L4
5. Minions: The Rise of Gru* (PG) S1 / V3 / L1
6. Top Gun: Maverick* (PG-13) S3 / V4 / L5
7. Where the Crawdads Sing* (PG-13) S-5 V-5 L-3
8. Easter Sunday* (PG-13) Not rated
9. Elvis* (PG-13) S5 / V4 / L4
10. The Black Phone (R) S1 / V7 / L7
*Reviewed by WORLD
