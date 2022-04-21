Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of April 15-17
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore* (PG-13) S-1 V-5 L-1
2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-3
3. The Lost City* (PG-13) S-4 V-5 L-5
4. Everything Everywhere All at Once (R) Not rated
5. Father Stu* (R) S-5 V-5 L-8
6. Morbius* (PG-13) S-2 V-7 L-5
7. Ambulance (R) S-1 V-8 L-10
8. The Batman* (PG-13) S-2 V-7 L-5
9. K.G.F. - Chapter 2 Not rated
10. Uncharted* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-5
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
In the comics, Spider-Man is the hero, and Morbius is the villain. Without Spider-Man, this movie tries to make Michael the hero, even though he kills a bunch of people after becoming a vampire. - from Collin Garbarino's April 23 review of Morbius.
