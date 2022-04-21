Facebook Instagram Twitter
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
April 21, 2022 Issue Date:
May 7, 2022

Box Office Top 10

Top films for the weekend of April 15-17

Disney+; Fantastic Beasts: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Box Office Top 10
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore* (PG-13) S-1 V-5 L-1

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-3

3. The Lost City* (PG-13) S-4 V-5 L-5

4. Everything Everywhere All at Once (R) Not rated

5. Father Stu* (R) S-5 V-5 L-8

6. Morbius* (PG-13) S-2 V-7 L-5

7. Ambulance (R) S-1 V-8 L-10

8. The Batman* (PG-13) S-2 V-7 L-5

9. K.G.F. - Chapter 2 Not rated

10. Uncharted* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-5

*Reviewed by WORLD

Top 10 focus

Jay Maidment/Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

In the comics, Spider-Man is the hero, and Morbius is the villain. Without Spider-Man, this movie tries to make Michael the hero, even though he kills a bunch of people after becoming a vampire. - from Collin Garbarino's April 23 review of Morbius.

