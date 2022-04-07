Facebook Instagram Twitter
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
April 7, 2022 Issue Date:
April 23, 2022

Box Office Top 10

Top films for the weekend of April 1-3

Disney+; Fantastic Beasts: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com

1. Morbius* (PG-13) S-2 V-7 L-5

2. The Lost City* (PG-13) S-4 V-5 L-5

3. The Batman* (PG-13) S-2 V-7 L-5

4. Uncharted* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-5

5. Jujutsu Kaisen O: The Movie (PG-13) Not rated

6. RRR (PG-13) Not rated

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-4

8. Dog* (PG-13) S-2 V-4 L-5

9. Everything Everywhere All at Once* (R) Not rated

10. X (R) S-9 V-8 L-6

*Reviewed by WORLD

Top 10 focus

The message of Turning Red: You can do whatever you want as long as you stay true to who you are. And the good news—according to Pixar—is you’re free to decide who that’s going to be. The rest of us? It’s our job to affirm you and your decisions. —from Collin Garbarino’s review of Turning Red.. - from Collin Garbarino's review of  Turning Red.

