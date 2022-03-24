Facebook Instagram Twitter
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
March 24, 2022 Issue Date:
April 9, 2022

Box Office Top 10

Top films for the weekend of March 18-20

Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com

1. The Batman* (PG-13) S-2 V-7 L-5

2. Jujutsu Kaisen O: The Movie (PG-13) Not rated

3. Uncharted* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-5

4. X (R) Not rated

5. Dog* (PG-13) S-2 V-4 L-5

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-4

7. Death on the Nile* (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-2

8. The Outfit (R) Not rated

9. The Kashmir Files (Not rated) Not rated

10. Sing 2* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1

*Reviewed by WORLD

Top 10 focus

Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Entertainment

We see Batman in detective mode throughout this film, looking for clues and interviewing suspects, relying on his brain as much as his brawn. The Batman transcends the superhero genre, becoming an homage to film noir and the hard-boiled detectives of the 1930s and ’40s.. - from Collin Garbarino's review of  The Batman

