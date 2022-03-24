Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of March 18-20
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. The Batman* (PG-13) S-2 V-7 L-5
2. Jujutsu Kaisen O: The Movie (PG-13) Not rated
3. Uncharted* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-5
4. X (R) Not rated
5. Dog* (PG-13) S-2 V-4 L-5
6. Spider-Man: No Way Home* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-4
7. Death on the Nile* (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-2
8. The Outfit (R) Not rated
9. The Kashmir Files (Not rated) Not rated
10. Sing 2* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
We see Batman in detective mode throughout this film, looking for clues and interviewing suspects, relying on his brain as much as his brawn. The Batman transcends the superhero genre, becoming an homage to film noir and the hard-boiled detectives of the 1930s and ’40s.. - from Collin Garbarino's review of The Batman
