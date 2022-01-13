Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Jan. 7-9
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home* (PG-13) Not rated
2. Sing 2* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
3. The 355 (PG-13) Not rated
4. The King's Man (R) Not rated
5. American Underdog* (PG) Not rated
6. The Matrix Resurrections (R) S-4 V-6 L-5
7. West Side Story* (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-5
8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife* (PG-13) S-3 V-5 L-3
9. Licorice Pizza (R) Not rated
10. House of Gucci* (R) S-7 V-5 L-7
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
“I’ve never collaborated as much on a real-life story as with Kurt and Brenda Warner. They were there almost the whole time we filmed. … Every moment in the film is a moment from real life, and we try to be as faithful to that as possible.” —Director Jon Erwin, on making American Underdog, in an interview with Sharon Dierberger for wng.org.
