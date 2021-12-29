Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Dec. 24-26
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home* (PG-13) Not rated
2. Sing 2* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
3. The Matrix Resurrections (R) S-4 V-6 L-5
4. The King's Man (R) Not rated
5. American Underdog* (PG) Not rated
6. West Side Story* (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-5
7. A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Not rated
8. Licorice Pizza (R) Not rated
9. Encanto* (PG) S-1 V-2 L-1
10. '83 (Not Rated) Not rated
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
Encanto acknowledges the difficulties of family life when close relatives unintentionally hurt and disappoint us. The film also has much more singing than usual, and while this may not be Lin-Manuel Miranda’s best work, a couple of the songs are quite catchy. —from WORLD’s full review
