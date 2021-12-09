Facebook Instagram Twitter
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
December 9, 2021 Issue Date:
December 25, 2021

Box Office Top 10

Top films for the weekend of Dec. 3-5

Box Office Top 10
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com

1. Encanto* (PG) S-1 V-2 L-1

2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife* (PG-13) S-3 V-5 L-3

3. House of Gucci* (R) S-7 V-5 L-7

4. Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers* Not rated

5. Eternals* (PG-13) S-5 V-7 L-4

6. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Not rated

7. Clifford the Big Red Dog* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1

8. Dune* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-3

9. King Richard* (PG-13) S-3 V-5 L-4

10. Sword Art Online: Progressive Not rated

*Reviewed by WORLD

Top 10 focus

Fabio Lovino/AP

House of Gucci is a puzzling clash of earnestness and campiness, punctuated by gratuitous sensuality. One universal truth emerges: The love of money is the root of all sorts of evils, particularly adultery and murder.. —from WORLD’s full review

