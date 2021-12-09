Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Dec. 3-5
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism and commentary without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $3.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Encanto* (PG) S-1 V-2 L-1
2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife* (PG-13) S-3 V-5 L-3
3. House of Gucci* (R) S-7 V-5 L-7
4. Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers* Not rated
5. Eternals* (PG-13) S-5 V-7 L-4
6. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) Not rated
7. Clifford the Big Red Dog* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
8. Dune* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-3
9. King Richard* (PG-13) S-3 V-5 L-4
10. Sword Art Online: Progressive Not rated
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
House of Gucci is a puzzling clash of earnestness and campiness, punctuated by gratuitous sensuality. One universal truth emerges: The love of money is the root of all sorts of evils, particularly adultery and murder.. —from WORLD’s full review
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or login to comment on this article.