Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Nov. 12-14
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Eternals* (PG-13) S-5 V-7 L-4
2. Clifford the Big Red Dog* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
3. Dune* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-3
4. No Time to Die* (PG-13) S-4 V-7 L-5
5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage* (PG-13) Not rated
6. Ron's Gone Wrong* (PG) Not rated
7. Belfast* (PG-13) Not rated
8. The French Dispatch* (R) S-6 V-5 L-5
9. Spencer (R) S-4 V-3 L-5
10. Antlers (R) Not rated
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
While Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch has received much critical praise, including a nine-minute ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, viewers may be left wondering if the critics were truly celebrating the film or the celebrity of its creator. —from WORLD’s full review
