Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Oct. 29-31
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Dune* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-3
2. Halloween Kills (R) S-5 V-10 L-8
3. No Time to Die* (PG-13) S-4 V-7 L-5
4. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) Not rated
5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage* (PG-13) Not rated
6. Antlers (R) Not rated
7. Last Night in Soho (R) Not rated
8. Ron's Gone Wrong* (PG) Not rated
9. The Addams Family 2* (PG) S-2 V-3 L-1
10. The French Dispatch (R) S-6 V-5 L-5
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
The latest adaptation of Dune preserves the book’s exploration into how politics and religion use each other. Paul’s destined to be a messiah, but he won’t be a Christian one. Paul’s story was inspired by the colonial European powers’ subjugation of Islamic culture. —from WORLD’s full review
