Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Oct. 15-17
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Halloween Kills (R) S-5 V-10 L-8
2. No Time to Die* (PG-13) S-4 V-7 L-5
3. Venom: Let There Be Carnage* (PG-13) Not rated
4. The Addams Family 2* (PG) S-2 V-3 L-1
5. The Last Duel (R) S-8 V-8 L-5
6. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings* (PG-13) Not rated
7. Honsla Rakh (Not rated) Not rated
8. Free Guy* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-5
9. Lamb (R) Not rated
10. Most Eligible Bachelor (Not rated) Not rated
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
Tom Hardy’s performance as Eddie/Venom is the best thing about the movie. Eddie has nuance and emotion, and Venom is darkly funny. The relationship between host and symbiote is strangely relatable: Who doesn’t have stories about that bad roommate? —from WORLD’s full review
