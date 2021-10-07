Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Oct. 1-3
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage* (PG-13) Not rated
2. The Addams Family 2* (PG) S-2 V-3 L-1
3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings* (PG-13) Not rated
4. The Many Saints of Newark (R) S-7 V-8 L-10
5. Dear Evan Hansen* (PG-13) S-4 V-3 L-5
6. Free Guy* (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-5
7. Candyman (R) S-3 V-9 L-8
8. Jungle Cruise* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-1
9. Chal Mera Putt 3 (NR) Not rated
10. The Jesus Music* (PG-13) Not rated
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
Nine in 10 viewers love the new film Dear Evan Hansen, while most critics pan it. Neither group is off base. Positive messaging swells this song-filled Broadway adaptation, but the well-intentioned hero perpetuates a monstrous deception he hardly atones for. —from WORLD’s full review
