Facebook Instagram Twitter
Logo
Sound journalism, grounded in facts and Biblical truth | Donate
Magazine
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
September 9, 2021

Box Office Top 10

Top films for the weekend of Sept. 3-5

Box Office Top 10
You have {{ remainingArticles }} free {{ counterWords }} remaining. You've read all of your free articles.

Full access isn’t far.

We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.

Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $2.99 per month.

LET'S GO

Already a member? Sign in.

Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com

1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings* (PG-13) Not rated

2. Candyman (R) S-3 V-9 L-8

3. Free Guy* (PG-13) Not rated

4. Jungle Cruise* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-1

5. PAW Patrol: The Movie* (G) S-0 V-2 L-0

6. Don’t Breathe 2 (R) Not rated

7. Respect* (PG-13) S-5 V-5 L-5

8. The Suicide Squad* (R) S-5 V-9 L-10

9. Black Widow* (R) S-1 V-6 L-4

10. The Night House (R) Not rated

*Reviewed by WORLD

Top 10 focus

Quantrell D. Colbert/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Respect, a biopic featuring singer Jennifer Hudson in the role of Aretha Franklin, brings to life the Queen of Soul, although it falls short in portraying her personal motivations. The film shows the obstacles Franklin overcame to achieve her dreams, her turn to alcohol, and her eventual return to her gospel-music roots.. —from WORLD’s full review

COMMENT BELOW

Please wait while we load the latest comments...

Comments

Please register or subscribe to comment on this article.

Related Articles
Need Help?