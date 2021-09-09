Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of Sept. 3-5
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $2.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings* (PG-13) Not rated
2. Candyman (R) S-3 V-9 L-8
3. Free Guy* (PG-13) Not rated
4. Jungle Cruise* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-1
5. PAW Patrol: The Movie* (G) S-0 V-2 L-0
6. Don’t Breathe 2 (R) Not rated
7. Respect* (PG-13) S-5 V-5 L-5
8. The Suicide Squad* (R) S-5 V-9 L-10
9. Black Widow* (R) S-1 V-6 L-4
10. The Night House (R) Not rated
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
Respect, a biopic featuring singer Jennifer Hudson in the role of Aretha Franklin, brings to life the Queen of Soul, although it falls short in portraying her personal motivations. The film shows the obstacles Franklin overcame to achieve her dreams, her turn to alcohol, and her eventual return to her gospel-music roots.. —from WORLD’s full review
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register or subscribe to comment on this article.