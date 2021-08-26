Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of August 20-22
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Free Guy* (PG-13) Not rated
2. PAW Patrol: The Movie* (G) Not rated
3. Jungle Cruise* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-1
4. Don’t Breathe 2 (R) Not rated
5. Respect* (PG-13) Not rated
6. The Suicide Squad* (R) S-5 V-9 L-10
7. The Protégé* (R) Not rated
8. The Night House (R) Not rated
9. Reminiscence* (PG-13) S-6 V-5 L-5
10. Old* (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-5
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
The Protégé has the bang and the flash, but in the end, it’s just firing blanks. The narrative about skilled assassin Anna pursuing revenge for her mentor’s death takes too long to let the audience understand what’s going on and why. By the time we learn why Moody was killed, we’ve stopped caring. —from WORLD’s full review
