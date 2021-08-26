Facebook Instagram Twitter
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
August 26, 2021 Issue Date:
September 11, 2021

Box Office Top 10

Top films for the weekend of August 20-22

Box Office Top 10
Ranking according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com

1. Free Guy* (PG-13) Not rated

2. PAW Patrol: The Movie* (G) Not rated

3. Jungle Cruise* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-1

4. Don’t Breathe 2 (R) Not rated

5. Respect* (PG-13) Not rated

6. The Suicide Squad* (R) S-5 V-9 L-10

7. The Protégé* (R) Not rated

8. The Night House (R) Not rated

9. Reminiscence* (PG-13) S-6 V-5 L-5

10. Old* (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-5

*Reviewed by WORLD

Top 10 focus

Simon Varsano

The Protégé has the bang and the flash, but in the end, it’s just firing blanks. The narrative about skilled assassin Anna pursuing revenge for her mentor’s death takes too long to let the audience understand what’s going on and why. By the time we learn why Moody was killed, we’ve stopped caring. —from WORLD’s full review

