Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of August 6-8
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $2.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
The According to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. The Suicide Squad* (R) S-5 V-9 L-10
2. Jungle Cruise* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-1
3. Space Jam: A New Legacy* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-2
4. Old* (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-5
5. Black Widow* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-4
6. Stillwater* (R) Not rated
7. The Green Knight (R) Not rated
8. Snake Eyes* (PG-13) Not rated
9. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-5
10. F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-4
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
In the deservedly R-rated Suicide Squad, director James Gunn kills his own artistry through a lack of restraint—reveling in countless deaths and gruesome bloody closeups. The movie forces its viewers to become numb to the horror, but becoming numb to evil makes things worse. —from WORLD’s full review
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register or subscribe to comment on this article.