Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of July 23-25
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $2.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
The According to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Old* (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-5
2. Snake Eyes* (PG-13) Not rated
3. Black Widow* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-4
4. Space Jam: A New Legacy* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-2
5. F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-4
6. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-5
7. The Boss Baby: Family Business* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-2
8. The Forever Purge (R) Not rated
9. A Quiet Place Part II* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-2
10. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) S-3 V-4 L-9
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
In Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. has created a two-hour commercial encouraging kids to make a list of all the R-rated movies they need to catch up on. A New Legacy isn’t for kids. It’s actually for millennials with nostalgic attachment to the 1996 version. —from WORLD’s full review
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register or subscribe to comment on this article.