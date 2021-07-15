Facebook Instagram Twitter
Culture & Arts

Post Date:
July 15, 2021

Box Office Top 10

Top films for the weekend of July 9-11

According to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com

1. Black Widow* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-4

2. F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-4

3. The Boss Baby: Family Business* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-2

4. The Forever Purge (R) Not rated

5. A Quiet Place Part II* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-2

6. Cruella* (PG-13) S-1 V-5 L-2

7. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) S-5 V-7 L-10

8. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1

9. The Conjuring (R) S-1 V-7 L-3

10. Zola (R) Not rated

*Reviewed by WORLD

Top 10 focus

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Cruella shows who Cruella de Vil was before she gained her sinister reputation—but ultimately this Disney prequel to the 101 Dalmatians franchise seems cruelly long, with weak humor, overbearing music, and mostly unlikable characters. Don’t expect any playful, precious Dalmatian pups. —from WORLD’s full review

