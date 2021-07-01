Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of June 25-27
According to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. F9: The Fast Saga (PG-13) S-2 V-6 L-4
2. A Quiet Place Part II* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-2
3. The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard (R) S-5 V-7 L-10
4. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
5. Cruella* (PG-13) S-1 V-5 L-2
6. The Conjuring (R) S-1 V-7 L-3
7. In the Heights* (PG-13) S-4 V-2 L-4
8. Spirit Untamed* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
9. Nobody (R) S-4 V-8 L-8
10. 12 Mighty Orphans* (PG-13) Not rated
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to John Krasinski’s hit 2018 apocalyptic alien film, is a little scarier than its predecessor, but it mostly frightens with jump-scares. One scene is scarier than anything involving the blind monsters: other humans who have silently turned into monsters themselves. —from WORLD’s full review
