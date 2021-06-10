Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of June 4-6
Weekend of June 4-6, according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. The Conjuring (R) S-1 V-7 L-3
2. A Quiet Place Part II* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-2
3. Cruella* (PG) S-1 V-5 L-2
4. Spirit Untamed* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
5. Raya and the Last Dragon* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
6. Wrath of Man (R) S-4 V-9 L-10
7. Spiral (R) S-1 V-10 L-10
8. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (R) Not rated
9. Godzilla vs. Kong* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-4
10. Dream Horse* (PG-13) S-1 V-2 L-3
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
Dream Horse is based on the true story of an underdog racehorse named Dream Alliance that outperforms expectations on the track. While many viewers will cheer along with the winner’s-circle celebrations, some may find it sad that the owners’ sense of worth seems to ride on the back of their prized stallion. —from WORLD’s review at wng.org
