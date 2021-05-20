Box Office Top 10
Top films for the weekend of May 14-16
Weekend of May 14-16, according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Spiral (R) Not rated
2. Wrath of Man (R) S-4 V-9 L-10
3. Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) S-1 V-6 L-10
4. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (R) Not rated
5. Raya and the Last Dragon* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
6. Godzilla vs. Kong* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-4
7. Mortal Kombat (R) S-1 V-8 L-10
8. Finding You* (PG) Not rated
9. Profile (R) S-2 V-5 L-7
10. Here Today (PG-13) Not rated
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
Is Godzilla vs. Kong worth a big-screen outing? Yes. The film delivers nonstop, intense special effects: Godzilla and Kong slug it out mid-ocean atop a fleet of aircraft carriers, and Hong Kong’s neon-lit skyscrapers suffer monster mashing during a nighttime topple fest. —from WORLD’s review
