Culture & Arts

May 20, 2021

Box Office Top 10

Top films for the weekend of May 14-16

Box Office Top 10
Weekend of May 14-16, according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com

1. Spiral (R) Not rated

2. Wrath of Man (R) S-4 V-9 L-10

3. Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) S-1 V-6 L-10

4. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (R) Not rated

5. Raya and the Last Dragon* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1

6. Godzilla vs. Kong* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-4

7. Mortal Kombat (R) S-1 V-8 L-10

8. Finding You* (PG) Not rated

9. Profile (R) S-2 V-5 L-7

10. Here Today (PG-13) Not rated

*Reviewed by WORLD

Top 10 focus

Is Godzilla vs. Kong worth a big-screen outing? Yes. The film delivers nonstop, intense special effects: Godzilla and Kong slug it out mid-ocean atop a fleet of aircraft carriers, and Hong Kong’s neon-lit skyscrapers suffer monster mashing during a nighttime topple fest. —from WORLD’s review

