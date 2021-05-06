Box Office Top 10
Weekend of April 30-May 2, according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (R) Not rated
2. Mortal Kombat (R) S-1 V-8 L-10
3. Godzilla vs. Kong* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-4
4. Separation (R) Not rated
5. Raya and the Last Dragon* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
6. Nobody (R) S-4 V-8 L-8
7. The Unholy (PG-13) Not rated
8. Scott Pilgram vs. the World (2021 rerelease) (PG-13) S-5 V-6 L-6
9. Tom and Jerry (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
10. Together Together (R) S-4 V-2 L-5
*Reviewed by WORLD
Top 10 focus
Raya and the Last Dragon may not have the staying power of past Disney princess films, but it offers beautiful scenery and a chance to point out to children the truths of Proverbs: The power of life and death is in the tongue, and we should aim not to build societies on envy. —from WORLD’s review
