Box Office Top 10
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $2.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
Weekend of April 16-18, according to Box Office Mojo. Quantity of sexual (S), violent (V), and foul-language (L) content on a 0-10 scale, with 10 high, from Kids-In-Mind.com
1. Godzilla vs. Kong* (PG-13) S-1 V-6 L-4
2. Nobody (R) Not rated
3. The Unholy (PG-13) Not rated
4. Raya and the Last Dragon* (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
5. Tom and Jerry (PG) S-1 V-3 L-1
6. Voyagers (PG-13) S-4 V-6 L-1
7. The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) Not rated
8. In the Earth (R) S-0 V-8 L-5
9.The Courier (PG-13) S-4 V-5 L-5
10. The Croods: A New Age (PG) S-1 V-3 L-2
*Reviewed by WORLD
Brief accolades
Chinese state-run media regaled Nomadland director Chloé Zhao as “the pride of China” for becoming the first Asian woman to win the Golden Globe for best director. But those media turned on her and the government censored the hashtag #Nomadland after discovering she once called China a place “where there are lies everywhere.” —from Muse at wng.org
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register or subscribe to comment on this article.