Biography of a city

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Moscow is renowned for many things. Subtlety isn’t among them. It swallows nations, buries empires, rewrites its own history — and then files for UNESCO protection. Simon Morrison has spent decades inside this contradiction, living in its apartments, learning its music, digging through its archives. His new book, A Kingdom and a Village (Knopf, 528 pp.), is what that kind of devotion produces. Not a textbook. Not a dry chronicle. Something rarer still—a thousand years of one city, told as a story you cannot put down.

He opens in December 1990, stepping off a plane into a dying empire. The terminal at Sheremetyevo is cold and smoke-filled. His guide, a woman named Tanya with loose KGB affiliations, tucks pureed potatoes into her purse for her cat. The only color in the entire city is the McDonald’s on Pushkin Square. It is the perfect opening—utterly absurd and a little heartbreaking.

A minor prince named Yuri Dolgoruky founded the city in 1147. But “founded” is too clean a word. Moscow was not founded. If anything, it accumulated. Villages became a principality. A principality became a kingdom. The kingdom burned, rebuilt, and burned again, treating destruction as simply another phase of construction. Morrison is honest about this cycle. Pestilence, invasion, fire, and civil war aren’t interruptions to Moscow’s story. They are the story. The city was born in catastrophe, and to suggest otherwise is an act of revisionism.

The book moves through three acts—medieval, imperial, Soviet—each one darker than the last. One chapter follows the Moskva River carrying trade, faith, and bodies downstream. Another walks through the plague which dismantled the medieval city with ruthless efficiency. A chapter called “Third Rome” catches the moment Moscow declared itself heir to Christian civilization after Constantinople fell in 1453. It was a staggering act of self-promotion, Morrison notes, and the instinct has never faded.

Morrison writes the way good historians rarely allow themselves. Clean sentences. Sharp scenes. No hiding behind abstraction. A medieval wedding erupts into dynasty-ending violence, sparked, absurdly, by a jeweled belt. Ivan the Terrible catalogs his libraries and his torture victims with the same cold precision, a man of culture and savagery in almost perfect measure. Napoleon enters Moscow already in flames—torched by the Muscovites themselves, a city sacrificed rather than surrendered—and realizes, too late, that he has inherited nothing but ash.

The Soviet section is the best in the book. Stalin’s reinvention of Moscow—smashing churches, flattening neighborhoods, driving a magnificent Metro through the wreckage—receives the attention it deserves. Morrison gives us a Stalin who defies easy damnation: the man of ferocious aesthetic ambition, obsessed with architecture, personally editing city plans at midnight, convinced he was building something eternal. The Metro alone is astonishing. Marble halls, soaring ceilings, chandeliers underground, all built to announce that the workers’ paradise had finally arrived. Above ground, at the same moment, those same workers were being arrested, shipped east, and shot. Morrison places both facts side by side and lets the reader sit with the contradiction.

He handles the culture with the same sure hand. Tchaikovsky at the Bolshoi, composing works of heartbreaking beauty for an audience that included tsars and peasants alike. Chekhov navigating the suffocating limits of what could and could not be said. Tolstoy saying it anyway, fame and excommunication arriving in roughly equal measure. The artists of the Arbat district producing extraordinary work in a city that could destroy them on a Tuesday afternoon. Morrison studied Russian music for years before writing this book, and you feel it in every cultural passage.

The final chapter arrives with real force. Putin speaks of heritage and tradition. The great Russian soul. At the very same time, however, library shelves are being discreetly relieved of their contents.

Morrison writes of a city ground down by war and stagnation, where enemies of the state and high windows have developed an unfortunate relationship. He sounds angry, and the anger is earned. So is the sorrow. He has loved Moscow too long and too honestly to dress up what it has become.

The book is not flawless. A few chapters in the middle move too fast, leaving certain figures underserved. Readers unfamiliar with Russian history may occasionally feel the ground shift beneath them, but these are minor costs.

What Morrison has written is a book about people more than power. The monk who built Moscow’s first mechanical clock in 1404. The women selling pickles from battered buckets in the disorder of 1991. The teenagers steering tanks through empty streets while state television played Swan Lake on a loop. Empires rise and fall. Moscow simply absorbs the wreckage and reinvents itself.