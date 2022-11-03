WORLD’s Global Desk Chief, Jenny Lind Schmitt, is fluent in French and German, has a press pass for the United Nations, and walks her dog in the foothills of the Alps. She’s an avid skier and hiker, and an even more devoted storyteller. So when John Hoyte, a British adventurer a month shy of his 90th birthday, asked her to join a hike commemorating his 1959 British Hannibal Expedition over the Col de Clapier pass, Jenny knew she wanted to take WORLD readers along on the journey. In this issue, she chronicles that hike and the remarkable life of an adventurer and his devoted family. Here’s the story behind the story.

What drew you to John Hoyte and his Hannibal expedition? John is the kind of engaging person who pulls you in and makes you want to do whatever they’re doing. And beyond engaging, he’s relational. When he talks to you, he makes you feel like you’re the most important person in the world. He was so kind, so sharp, so adventurous, and so overwhelmingly convinced of God’s providence, that in our first conversation, I found myself wondering, How can I reach 90 years old like that? Proverbs says “walk with the wise and grow wise,” so I suppose in some sense that was what I was ­trying to do.

The impetus for the Hoyte’s original 1959 hike seems a bit obscure today, especially for American readers. Why do you think John’s return trips still resonate? I studied European history at university, and the first time I visited the high Alps, I thought about Hannibal and his incredible feat. I think stories of humans attempting the “impossible” will always resonate, whether Hannibal’s in ancient times, or John’s now. We all love stories of people overcoming the odds and everyone else’s doubts. And after all, we serve a God who delights in doing what humans say is impossible.

What did you learn about John from the other people on the hike with him? In the two days I spent with a group ranging in age from 3 to 90, including several teenagers, I never once heard anyone complain. Obviously, just being there was an incredible privilege, but human nature being what it is, I think the positivity was pretty significant, and I was struck with how much John’s own positive attitude set the tone for the group. John’s son-in-law said he is the most positive person he has ever met, and I think I could say the same.

What was your biggest takeaway from the experience? To not take anything for granted. That sounds trite, but it’s a lesson I think we can spend a lifetime learning. This was a big adventure, but from observing John, I am certain he finds just as much joy in the small moments of everyday life and the small connections with people God has placed on his path. I think the hardships of his childhood taught him that lesson early, and he’s lived ever since like every day is a gift. It is, and I should live the same way.