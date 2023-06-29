Big plans ahead

In previous notes, I’ve reported to you the results of WORLD’s work and reminded you of what it took—and what it takes—to secure them. Namely, it takes your financial support.

So, early into this new fiscal year, it seems right to begin a discussion of our plans for 2024. As I do that, I find myself again paraphrasing Proverbs 16:9: We make all kinds of plans here, and we trust God with how, and even whether, those plans are achieved. I can tell you from experience that we are unlikely to accomplish everything we’ve planned, and likely to accomplish some things we haven’t planned for at all.

With all that in mind, here are a few things we’re working on:

It has been more than 10 years since we gave you a new app, and that app was designed primarily for the iPad. We’ve made some app updates in the intervening years, but it’s still mostly a way to read WORLD Magazine on an iPad. We’ve also tweaked it periodically to account for the fact that, as screen resolution improved, most readers preferred a phone-based layout.

We hope soon to roll out an all-new app, built around your phone (and still available for your iPad). It will contain not just WORLD Magazine but all of our content, along with notifications for big breaking news stories.

Before the beginning of the new school year, we expect to launch a new ­website for our God’s World News student publications. The website will allow for more daily news content for all three of the levels we serve with our student ­magazines, as well as more video content and our News Coach resources for parents.

Also in time for the school year, we’re launching an entirely new program for students. Um—I can’t tell you anything more about that one yet, but as we get closer to the actual rollout date for those projects, I’ll give you many more details.

Along with those details, we’ll also let you know about some of our other ­initiatives. We’re thankful to be in a position to be able to plan new ways to serve you and fulfill our mission.