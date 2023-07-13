Backstage heroes

Allow me to introduce to you the most important people you may never have heard of, but whose behind-the-scenes work is vital in ­delivering on WORLD’s public mission: “Biblically objective journalism that informs, educates, and inspires.”

Most of these folks prefer backstage roles, but here at the beginning of a new fiscal year some ­recognition is in order.

Our IT department touches everything, as technological tools are indispensable in every part of the organization. Most of what IT does is beyond my comprehension, but somehow it seems to work. Kerrie Edwards leads this team, in addition to managing our print and paper contracts and our facilities.

Led by CFO Michele Bartlett, WORLD’s accounting department also touches everything, by keeping us on budget and keeping track of our resources. Her team prepares our annual audit and the filing of hundreds of forms—on top of making sure everyone gets paid, which I know everyone appreciates!

Human resources director Trina Sullivan’s department handles everything HR-related for nearly 100 employees and almost as many freelancers. She ­manages most of our major contracts and works with our board of directors, too.

Our advertising department sells ads. This work is critical to the success of our mission: The ad revenue we generate—while small compared with many media organizations—funds more journalism. Kyle Crimi and John Almaguer run advertising.

Our primary marketing at WORLD has always been by word-of-mouth and the efforts of our members. Still, we need a marketing department to promote new initiatives, get the word out about all of our products, and support our “brand.” Marketing director Jonathan Woods leads a team that includes designers, social media and email specialists, a copywriter, and a project manager.

Beyond the WORLD products you see, read, and hear, the people you’re most likely to speak with work in our Member Services department, led by Nancy Herrera. Her team helps you with your subscriptions, your gifts, issues with your account—pretty much everything you need.

Debra Meissner is director of development and as such is responsible for WORLD’s fundraising efforts. Surprisingly, most of her team’s time is not spent asking for contributions—but rather thanking you for them.

I’m grateful for all these people and those who work with them, and I hope you are, too.