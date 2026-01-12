A riveting retelling of the crash

Andrew Ross Sorkin’s 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History—and How It Shattered a Nation (Viking, 592 pp.) aims for the sweep of an epic and the intimacy of a diary. He succeeds often enough to hold attention, but the book is not without flaws. For readers suspicious of historical revisionism, this is a book that invites both admiration and caution.

Sorkin is at his best when he writes like a dramatist. His account of Charles Mitchell of National City Bank on the eve of Black Monday reads like a stage play: “‘With that news,’ Mitchell sighed to his colleague, ‘I could be knocked over with a feather.’” The immediacy of the exchanges, the careful reconstruction of rooms and gestures, gives the book a vividness few financial histories possess. Where earlier accounts, such as John Kenneth Galbraith’s The Great Crash 1929, often float above the fray with irony, Sorkin drops the reader into the crowded streets and smoke-filled boardrooms. It is narrative history written with a reporter’s ear and a novelist’s eye.

The book also scores high marks for excavation. Sorkin draws on newly available records, including confidential minutes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and an unpublished Wall Street memoir. These sources allow him to reconstruct scenes in unusual detail. He makes clear that the collapse was not the work of a faceless market but the sum of human misjudgments—some cynical, some merely naïve. The story of Mitchell, convinced he could steady the market by personally borrowing $12 million to buy his own bank’s stock, illustrates how hubris and desperation merged into calamity.

Yet for all its strengths, the book has weaknesses. Sorkin sometimes lets his admiration for narrative drive overshadow analysis. The crash becomes a morality tale about greed and debt—“Optimism becomes a drug, or a religion, or some combination of both”—but this phrasing, however elegant, oversimplifies. Conservatives who prefer hard economic explanations—structural imbalances, reckless credit expansion, political missteps—may find the emphasis on cultural mood unsatisfying. By treating debt as an almost mythic force, Sorkin obscures the very policy errors that made the bubble so dangerous.

Another shortcoming is his analysis of governmental involvement. Sorkin portrays Calvin Coolidge as the high priest of laissez-faire who happily shrinks Washington’s reach. This will please many conservatives, but his portrait of Andrew Mellon, the Treasury secretary, is thinner than it ought to be. Mellon, praised in his day as “the greatest Secretary of the Treasury since Alexander Hamilton,” stood at the center of both the prosperity of the 1920s and the paralysis that followed. Sorkin sketches him but never grapples with the paradox: Mellon’s tax cuts and championing of business helped drive growth, yet his stubborn creed of liquidation deepened the Depression’s despair. A steadier account would have acknowledged both triumph and tragedy.

The book also drifts into presentism. At times, Sorkin cannot resist comparing 1929 to 2008 or even to contemporary debates about credit, celebrity, and technology. While parallels are worth noting, the constant echoing risks reducing 1929 to a cautionary allegory rather than treating it as history in its own right. For those hostile to revisionism, this tendency may feel like an intrusion of modern ideology onto the past.

There are high points worth savoring. His sketch of Groucho Marx, watching stock quotes climb with disbelief and asking, “But how can it be selling for five hundred and thirty-five a share and never declare a dividend?” captures the madness of the age better than any economic chart. His portrait of Hoover fumbling with language—renaming a “panic” a “depression,” a rebranding Sorkin calls “the worst rebranding of all time”—shows how political tone-deafness can compound disaster. And his closing reflection that “the forces that drove the market to such stratospheric levels—optimism, ambition, and the belief that the future could be endlessly brighter—did not disappear forever” is both sobering and spot on.

Still, there are lows. The prose occasionally veers into melodrama. Characters are cast as “titans” and “visionaries,” their failings framed in theatrical terms. The danger is that history becomes entertainment, with moral lessons grafted on. The book’s claim to have challenged assumptions is more marketing than substance; its central thesis—that debt, hubris, and unchecked optimism sowed disaster—was familiar long before this volume.

For conservatives who detest revisionism, the best defense of the book is that Sorkin does not whitewash the past. He does not, like some modern treatments, blame America’s culture or capitalism itself in sweeping terms. Instead, he highlights individuals, choices, and consequences. Yet the weakest defense is that, in trying to make history “relevant,” he sometimes bends it toward today’s debates. The past deserves more respect than that.

In sum, 1929 is a rich, readable, and at times riveting account of the crash. It is neither definitive nor wholly reliable, but it is undeniably engaging. Readers who want a lively narrative of Wall Street’s darkest hour will find it rewarding. Readers seeking solid economic analysis, unswayed by modern echoes, may be better served by Galbraith or more technical histories. Sorkin offers a story well told, but not the complete truth it claims to be.