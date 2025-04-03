Rated PG • Theaters

Fans always have some trepidation when Hollywood studios try to adapt beloved video games. Historically, these adaptations have not been great (although they’ve gotten better in recent years with the Mario and Sonic franchises). Hollywood movie execs tend to come from a very different generation than the video-game target audience, and they often try to force IP into prepackaged archetypes and formulas. (Angry Birds, anyone?) The trailer for A Minecraft Movie makes it look like that’s what we’re in for, with its very broad kids-movie types (misunderstood genius boy, overprotective sister, man-child adult) and canned “did that just happen?” one-liners. But surprisingly, A Minecraft Movie is actually an entertaining family adventure film.

The film follows unlikely companions—a young genius named Henry (Sabastian Hansen), his protective sister Natalie (Emma Myers), their real estate agent Dawn (Danielle Brooks), and a washed-up 80s gamer (Jason Mamoa)—who get sucked through a mysterious portal into the “Overworld,” a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master the terrain while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected crafter named Steve (Jack Black).

To a certain extent, A Minecraft Movie sticks to the typical kids-movie formulas that Hollywood’s been pedaling for decades. That’s ironic, since the appeal of Minecraft—–as the characters constantly remind us—is that it’s a sandbox for building whatever’s in your wildest imagination (as long as it's made of blocks) and the film’s message is that embracing your creativity is really important. The characters move from one expected narrative beat to another (you know exactly when the third-act “friend breakup” will occur) without deeply exploring the world or its possibilities. The film could have used a few more scenes of Henry and the others having wacky adventures mining the world in genuinely creative ways to show us the spirit of Minecraft.

But despite its genre constraints, A Minecraft Movie is actually a smartly written family film that turns out to be a genuinely good time. The characters are well written and likable, and the humor has a sharp wit and casual embrace of the silly. (Emma Myers’ Natalie stands out particularly, and Jack Black’s bromance with Jason Mamoa is a joy.) Most of the jokes land, delivered with a quick, deadpan sensibility that made me laugh out loud throughout the film. I shouldn’t have been surprised by this, as director Jared Hess gave us similar comedic delights like Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. In this movie, the traditional kids-adventure-movie formulas feel fresh and fun rather than tiresome.

A handful of innuendos seem out of place for a PG film: Vice Principal Marlene makes a suggestive joke while flirting, and an extended gag involves the two adult men having to flatten their faces and butts together to make it through a tiny space. These scenes are handled carefully to ensure anything too adult about them will go over most kids’ heads, but some parents will likely feel uncomfortable. These are also the least funny jokes in the film, meant to appeal to boomer executives who don’t understand what “the kids” actually think is funny.

Flaws aside, the film remains a sincerely good time for those who want a silly adventure to watch with friends or family. A Minecraft Movie might not be a genuine classic, but its lovable characters and infectious humor will remind you why kids adventure stories are always worth mining.

