A feat by foot
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get started for as low as $3.99 per month.
Current WORLD subscribers can log in to access content. Just go to "SIGN IN" at the top right.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
The first thing Anton Nootenboom did when he strolled into Times Square in New York City was put on some shoes and socks. On Nov. 2, the Dutch national finished a 260-day, 3,100-mile journey from Los Angeles to New York and set a Guinness World Record for longest barefoot walk. “The first month or so was the most interesting because my skin was still pretty soft,” he told the New York Post. Nootenboom, who made the journey to raise awareness for men’s mental health, also reclaimed his Guinness title after someone broke his 2021 record.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register, subscribe, or log in to comment on this article.