A difficult assignment

Todd Vician served as an Air Force officer for 33 years before retiring as a colonel in 2022. Then he embraced another tough assignment: Christian journalism. After he graduated from the World Journalism Institute, we asked him to write about issues involving veterans and the military. His ­article, “The final salute,” in this issue tells the story of another retired colonel who is on a mission to help veterans die well.

How did you learn about Hal Smarkola and his work with dying veterans? I met Hal during my first Pentagon assignment in the late 1990s. I was a “know-it-all” captain, and Hal was a colonel who mentored junior officers and had a sense of peace despite Washington turmoil. We later ­commanded the same unit about 15 years apart and met again after I moved to San Antonio. When I started writing for WORLD, I remembered him telling stories about visiting veterans and thought it would make an ­interesting article.

Why is it so important for dying veterans to talk about experiences they may not have shared before? A lot of veterans have a hard time telling family or friends what they did in the military. Even if their experiences weren’t traumatic, they often don’t relate well to friends’ and family’s experiences. When I deployed, it was very difficult to call home. When I was able to call, the last thing I wanted to do was share my problems, knowing life didn’t stop for my family at home. That’s why it’s a blessing when Smarkola helps veterans share memories even in their final days.

What was it like to be with Smarkola on one of his visits? I was nervous as I walked in quietly behind him. I thought the Tidwell family would not want to share their remaining time with their father and grandfather. But they were talkative, showed us photos on their phones, and were glad to have us recognize him and tell his story. When Smarkola began his tribute, the room fell silent except for him speaking and Tidwell’s sometimes labored breathing. I was glad to have been in the room after hearing Smarkola describe so many previous visits.

Did reporting this story change how you think about the conversations you have with your own family? After interviewing Abode’s executive director and seeing how they help families ­prepare for death, I had more pointed conversations with my mom and wife. Dying well first means being saved by Christ, and I also saw how important it is to get your affairs in order so family members can focus on each other when you’re dying. It can be a gift we give those we leave behind.