A big dip for big rigs
By the Numbers
Full access isn’t far.
We can’t release more of our sound journalism without a subscription, but we can make it easy for you to come aboard.
Get into news that is grounded in facts and Biblical truth for as low as $2.99 per month.LET'S GO
Already a member? Sign in.
430K
The number of truck drivers delivering general freight in the United States, according to the American Trucking Associations, down from 465,000 at the beginning of 2020. The drop is causing renewed concerns about a truck driver shortage. An executive with a Virginia-based fuel distributor reported his company’s gas station clients had run dry 1,200 times since June due to driver shortages. “The young people don’t want to do this job anymore,” Brad Zeilinger, a three-decade veteran trucker, told NPR. “My generation is on the way out the door.”
$47,130
Median annual income for U.S. tractor-trailer drivers in 2020.
48
Average age of a truck driver in the United States, according to a 2021 Department of Transportation report.
90%
The share of new long-haul truckers who quit the industry within the first year on the job, according to NPR.
72.5%
The share of freight in the United States hauled by trucks, according to the American Trucking Associations.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support WORLD's brand of Biblically sound journalism, click here.
Please wait while we load the latest comments...
Comments
Please register or subscribe to comment on this article.