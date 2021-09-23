The next step for Afghan refugees

The 95,000 Afghans the Biden administration expects to enter the United States have a wad of red tape to untangle before they’re resettled on American soil.



First, a round of processing in countries including Germany and Qatar. The United States has sent about 400 FBI agents, officers, and others to those countries to run security checks, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Former Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann said officials take biometric data including fingerprints and facial features to check against databases of terrorists, criminals, or possible security threats.

Next, evacuees arrive in the United States and run another round of security screening, Neumann said. Customs officials check fingerprints again and ask evacuees to hand over cellphones to look for suspicious contacts and data. If a fingerprint or phone raises concerns, counterterrorism officers dig deeper.

By Sept. 10, security checks had flagged 44 people as potential risks to national ­security, according to The Washington Post. Sixteen were still overseas, 13 were in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody waiting for more screening, and 15 were either in custody with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, sent back overseas, or cleared after further review, the Post reported. Mayorkas has not confirmed how many Afghans have failed the vetting process but said the number is small.

After security clearance, Afghans’ next steps depend on their legal statuses. Those on Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) will get help finding jobs and apartments. Others are on “humanitarian parole,” a rarely used status that comes without much help. Some parolees are midway through SIV applications, which they can now finish. For the rest, the Biden administration asked Congress to offer support services and a clear path to permanent residency.